Mothers of Murdered Sons

17-year-old charged with murder after shooting in Kosciusko

(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) - One person is dead and an injured Kosciusko teen has been charged with murder after an early-morning shooting outside of a residence.

Police were called to the 500 block of W. Adams St. at 1:40 a.m. on Thursday where they found two male subjects with gunshot wounds, according to Kosciusko Investigator Greg Collins.

The men were transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala where one died as a result of his injuries.

The survivor, 17-year-old Jamarion Thompson of Kosciusko, has been charged with murder.

