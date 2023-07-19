Burger Battle
Vicksburg Police searching for answers in deadly drive-by shooting
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Police are looking for the person responsible for a deadly shooting Tuesday night.

It happened near the intersection of Martha and Harrison Streets, according to the Vicksburg Daily News.

According to Police Chief Penny Jones, an SUV drove by and called the name of a person walking on Martha at Harrison warning them to watch themselves.

Moments later the same vehicle drove by once again and opened fire.

The victim ran after the shooting but later died on Cherry Street.

No other information was released.

