Suspect arrested in shooting of mother, child in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - UPDATE: Jaeshia Avery, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Avery’s bond is set at $250,000 for each count. Meridian Police thanked the community for its assistance.

______________

Earlier:

The Meridian Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Jaeshia Avery for aggravated assault.

MPD said Avery is responsible for the shooting of a mother and child Monday at the 2000 block of 45th Avenue.

Police are asking anyone who has information on Avery’s whereabouts to share the information with authorities.

Meridian Police stressed that anyone who is providing aid to Avery or withholding information will be arrested and charged as well.

Tips can be called in to Meridian Police at 601-485-1893 or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

