Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Suspect arrested in shooting of mother, child in Meridian

31-year-old Jaeshia Avery has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
31-year-old Jaeshia Avery has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault.(Meridian Police Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - UPDATE: Jaeshia Avery, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Avery’s bond is set at $250,000 for each count. Meridian Police thanked the community for its assistance.

______________

Earlier:

The Meridian Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Jaeshia Avery for aggravated assault.

MPD said Avery is responsible for the shooting of a mother and child Monday at the 2000 block of 45th Avenue.

Police are asking anyone who has information on Avery’s whereabouts to share the information with authorities.

Meridian Police stressed that anyone who is providing aid to Avery or withholding information will be arrested and charged as well.

Tips can be called in to Meridian Police at 601-485-1893 or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
FILE - The company said an employee conducting sanitation operations died of injuries sustained...
16-year-old dies in accident at Mississippi poultry plant
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration...
Las Vegas police search home in connection to Tupac Shakur’s killing
Court document alleges link between federal cases involving former Hinds sheriff and ex-JPD officer
U.S. 80 Walmart evacuated after employees spotted smoke.
Highway 18 Walmart reopens after temporary evacuation Tuesday

Latest News

Hattiesburg teen selected as Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi for 2024
Hattiesburg teen selected as Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi for 2024
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
WLBT at 5p
From left to right: Omari Smith and Kemari Smith
Mississippi inmate ejected from vehicle, airlifted to Jackson hospital after escape
Police identify Vicksburg man killed in Tuesday night shooting