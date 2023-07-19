Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Standoff underway at Canton home between law enforcement and man barricaded in his home

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A standoff between law enforcement and a man barricaded in his home is underway in Canton.

It’s happening in a home near Sherwood Drive and Dobson Avenue.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved, including Canton Police, Gluckstadt Police, Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies, and U.S. Marshals.

The name of the barricaded man is not known at this time. It is also not known if the man is armed.

SWAT teams are also on the scene using tear gas in an attempt to end the standoff.

At one point, Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said the man’s mother, on the scene, was trying to help get her son to come out of the house.

Brown says police are keeping the area around the standoff blocked off at this time.

