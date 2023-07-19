Standoff underway at Canton home between law enforcement and man barricaded in his home

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A standoff between law enforcement and a man barricaded in his home is underway in Canton.

It’s happening in a home near Sherwood Drive and Dobson Avenue.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved, including Canton Police, Gluckstadt Police, Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies, and U.S. Marshals.

The name of the barricaded man is not known at this time. It is also not known if the man is armed.

SWAT teams are also on the scene using tear gas in an attempt to end the standoff.

At one point, Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said the man’s mother, on the scene, was trying to help get her son to come out of the house.

Brown says police are keeping the area around the standoff blocked off at this time.

