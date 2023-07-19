Police identify Vicksburg man killed in Tuesday night shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg authorities are investigating an incident at the intersection of Cherry and Harrison streets that left a man dead.

On Tuesday, officers responded to the intersection, where they found Preston Wilson, 22, of Vicksburg, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The incident occurred at 11:02 p.m. Wilson was pronounced dead on the scene by Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey.

According to Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones, one person has been detained and another is in custody. Police are still pursuing leads on other possible suspects.

The case remains under investigation and more information will be released when it’s available.

