Mississippi Makos win twelfth consecutive state championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 2023 Mississippi Swimming Long Course State Championship was held this past weekend at the Tupelo Aquatic Center.

Over the course of four long days, swimmers from across the state competed not only for a state title, but also raced for qualifying times to continue their individual seasons through the rest of the summer.

The Mississippi Makos Swim Team succeeded in capturing its twelfth consecutive state title.

With a final point total of 5,605.5, Makos topped the second place Sunkist Swim Team by nearly 1,700 points and third place host team Shockwave Aquatics by over 2,000.

In this year’s championship meet, Makos broke seven state records, six of which were relays: the girls 13-14 400 medley relay, the boys 13-14 200 freestyle relay, 200 medley relay, 400 freestyle relay, and 400 medley relay, and the girls 15-16 400 medley relay.

Makos had 64 athletes entered in this year’s competition.

Five Makos swimmers won the High Point Award for totaling the most points in their age group: Warner Russ (boys 17 and over), Brooklyn Gallagher (girls 17 and over), Elias Abraham (boys 13-14), Jett Ngo (boys 11-12), and Everly Smith (girls 10 and under).

Russ was the team’s top scorer on the men’s side, posting 137 points. Abraham was behind him with 133. On the women’s side, Smith led the way with 140 points, Gallagher behind her with 124.

Further adding to her performance, Smith broke the state record in the girls 10 and under 50 meter breaststroke in dominant fashion. Her time of 38.32 seconds is the fastest time in the country for her age group this year.

Russ is a rising senior at Jackson Prep, but before his summer ends, he will continue competing at the 2023 Futures Championships in West Fargo, North Dakota and the 2023 Speedo Junior National Championships in Irvine, California.

In Tupelo, Russ recorded qualifying times for Junior Nationals in the 50 meter freestyle, 100 meter freestyle, 100 meter backstroke, and 200 meter individual medley.

Already ranked as the top recruit in Mississippi’s 2024 men’s class, Russ’s performance in Tupelo is sure to catch the attention of Division I coaches around the country, as many look to add athletes with three Junior Nationals qualifying times to their rosters.

Though not all will be attending Junior Nationals alongside Russ, many Makos swimmers will be continuing their seasons at other national and regional level meets this summer.

The team has resumed training in order to prepare its swimmers for their competitions across the country.

When all return to Flowood later in the summer, the team will be given a brief period of time off before resuming in August when they’ll begin preparing for next season, working towards 13 in a row.

MSI 2023 Long Course State Championship Combined Team Scores:

Mississippi Makos Swim Team (Flowood) -- 5605.5 points Sunkist Swim Team (Flowood) -- 3918.5 points Shockwave Aquatics (Tupelo) -- 3471 points Biloxi Elite Swim Team (Biloxi) -- 1915.5 points Hub Fins (Hattiesburg) -- 591 points Gulf Coast Swim Club (Pass Christian) -- 501.5 points Swim Columbus Swim Team (Columbus) -- 456 points Vicksburg Swim Association (Vicksburg) -- 281 points Laurel Swim Association (Laurel) -- 226 points Delta Aquatic Club (Cleveland) -- 179 points Meridian Swimming Association (Meridian) -- 109 points

