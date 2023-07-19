Burger Battle
A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source: CNN, WANG CHENG-RU)
By Jeremy Roth, CNN
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(CNN) - A massive “doomsday fish” stuns deep sea divers in international waters.

Divers say they were dazzled by an enormous deep-sea oarfish recently spotted off the northeastern coast of Taiwan.

The 6-foot-long fish was found dotted with what appeared to be giant bite marks.

And if that isn’t ominous enough, the creature is known as a “messenger from the sea God’s palace.”

It has gained a reputation as being a “doomsday fish” as legend claims the oarfish appears just before natural disasters like tsunamis or earthquakes.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Hattiesburg teen selected as Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi for 2024
IRS whistleblowers air claims to Congress about ‘slow-walking’ of the Hunter Biden case
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Biden administration tells judge that its new asylum rule is not a reboot of Trump’s efforts