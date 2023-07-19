Livingston Road residential community project: What happened?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nearly two years since an ambitious project to build a 200-home community in west Jackson began, progress is finally being made.

The community, named “The Village at Livingston Place,” will be located near the intersection of Livingston Road and Stonewall Street, just across the street from the Jackson Medical Mall.

Site developers and city leaders broke ground on the property in October 2021, but one worker says due to a slue of unforeseen delays and issues, the project remained in limbo.

“We didn’t get permits for any of the utilities until April of 2022, and we didn’t actually get the water permit until August of 2022,” said Caroline Miller, a construction foreman on the scene.

City permits were one issue, but Miller says there were others like solid waste debris, raw sewage leaks, and supply chain issues on getting in the required equipment.

Another reason the project could have seen delays was due to the on-site death of 33-year-old Matthew Miller in January 2021.

The site is difficult to see by just driving down Livingston Road as it is mostly hidden by overgrown brush and abandoned structures, but Tuesday, there was no question on if the project was ever going to get started.

“So, we just did a preliminary proof roll. We are pushing everything back, getting the curb line compacted, and then we’ll have curb going in and then all we’ll have to do after that is asphalt and fine grating of the lots. Then, they’ll be ready to start building,” said Miller.

The other side of the overgrown shrubbery reveals a massive property that will eventually be utilized for the entire project.

Miller says the work that is currently visible is a part of “Phase One.”

“This is just phase one, so this one is just about 45 homes. So, everything that’s cleared right now is ready for phase one. It comes in from Livingston, turns down this road, and turns into a cul-de-sac. So, everything that’s cleared now is ready for phase one. Everything to the north of us is phase two through five,” said Miller.

Once the first phase is complete, Miller says “Phase Two” of the project will involve tearing down the abandoned structures that remain on the property.

She says the goal has not changed from the original project’s intentions, and that contractors are still anticipating building around 200 homes.

When we first brought the story to you in 2021, the price range for each future house was anywhere from $250,000-$275,000.

Miller says that number is around $300,000 per house.

There is no current estimate on how long the project is expected to take, but Miller is optimistic that with many of the unforeseen issues gone, work can continue uninterrupted.

We will continue to update you with any new developments.

