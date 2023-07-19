Judge: ‘Unreasonable’ to charge engineering firm in JA senior’s death

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson engineering firm cannot be held liable in the 2018 death of a Jackson Academy senior, so ruled a Hinds County Circuit Court judge.

On Monday, Circuit Judge Faye Peterson dismissed with prejudice a wrongful death suit against IMS Engineers filed by the parents of Frances Fortner.

The judge also dismissed the crossclaim filed against the company by the city of Jackson for breach of contract.

“It is unreasonable to impose a duty on IMS based on the acts of others after IMS’ contract was terminated,” Peterson wrote.

The suit was filed in 2018 after Frances was killed in a car wreck on Ridgewood Road.

Frances, a senior at JA, was on her way to her high school graduation rehearsal when her vehicle hit an unsecured manhole cover and flipped.

The road had recently been repaved by Superior Asphalt.

A year earlier, IMS was the program manager overseeing the work. However, the firm’s contract was not renewed, and they were off the job 10 months before the accident occurred.

IMS was sued for its role in the project, with Frances’ parents arguing the firm allowed contractors to use an improperly fitted riser ring to elevate the manhole to ground level.

Peterson disagreed, pointing to the fact IMS was terminated by the city nearly a year prior to the tragedy.

“The accident occurred on the 17th of May 2018, well after IMS’ contractual duties were terminated,” she wrote. “Once relieved from its managerial role, there was no duty to inspect the manhole adjustments... nor to warn of any condition in May 2018.”

IMS was brought on in December 2015 to serve as program manager overseeing the implementation of one-percent infrastructure projects.

One of those projects was a major street resurfacing program that included a portion of Ridgewood Road.

Peterson pointed out that when IMS was let go, Ridgewood was still in the preconstruction and milling phase, and resurfacing had not gotten underway.

She also pointed out that days before the accident, Superior raised the subject manhole in a manner “inconsistent” with the way it recommended to the city days earlier as part of a change order request.

According to court records, Superior advised it needed to remove the concrete around the manhole, raise its casting, and re-concrete it.

The city never responded to the request, and the contractor elevated the manhole using riser rings and shims, or thin blocks of wood, rubber, or metal, instead.

“It was Superior’s employee who ‘adjusted’... the subject manhole in a manner inconsistent with its requested relief. In addition, Superior, not IMS, removed traffic control devices immediately following the manipulation/leveling process,” Peterson wrote. “To expect or obligate IMS to have foreseen and to protect against these events would be improper and unreasonable.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.