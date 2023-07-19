Jackson home a total loss after fire Wednesday morning

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson home is completely destroyed after a fire Wednesday morning.

The blaze broke out around 7 a.m. inside a house on Bloom Street in the historic Farish Street District.

Flames engulfed the home as multiple crews worked to douse the flames.

Witnesses say two people lived inside the home, but there have been no reports of any injuries.

WLBT is working to find out how the fire started.

