Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Jackson home a total loss after fire Wednesday morning

Jackson firefighters battling massive blaze on Bloom St.
Jackson firefighters battling massive blaze on Bloom St.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson home is completely destroyed after a fire Wednesday morning.

The blaze broke out around 7 a.m. inside a house on Bloom Street in the historic Farish Street District.

Flames engulfed the home as multiple crews worked to douse the flames.

Witnesses say two people lived inside the home, but there have been no reports of any injuries.

WLBT is working to find out how the fire started.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details in Carlee Russell investigation, call press conference for Wednesday afternoon
FILE - The company said an employee conducting sanitation operations died of injuries sustained...
16-year-old dies in accident at Mississippi poultry plant
Court document alleges link between federal cases involving former Hinds sheriff and ex-JPD officer
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration...
Las Vegas police search home in connection to Tupac Shakur’s killing
U.S. 80 Walmart evacuated after employees spotted smoke.
Highway 18 Walmart reopens after temporary evacuation Tuesday

Latest News

Elise's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Vicksburg Police searching for answers in deadly drive-by shooting
Vicksburg Police searching for answers in deadly drive-by shooting
City leaders listen to frustrated and angry residents explain their concerns about water...
Frustrated and angry residents share concerns on water and sewer problems in Jackson
Livingston Road residential community project: What happened?
Livingston Road residential community project: What happened?