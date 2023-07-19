Jackson Fire Dept. voices frustration with third-party manager

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Whether the hydrant on your street works the next time there’s a fire could depend on the efforts of a private contractor.

JXN Water has brought on Wachs Water Services to take over routine maintenance of the city’s estimated 8,000 fire plugs.

Work on the contract is expected to begin this summer and continue for 12 months, according to a June 19 memo sent to the Jackson Fire Department.

The decision represents a major change for JFD, which has been responsible for inspecting fire plugs as long as most people can remember.

The fire department continues to adjust to the change, with leaders saying they want better communication with JXN Water and the city’s third-party water manager, Ted Henifin.

“They didn’t contact us at all, but we contacted them just to find out what did they want us to do,” Asst. Chief Patrick Armon said. “And that’s when we were first told verbally that we didn’t have to do anything.”

The department typically inspects each hydrant twice a year. JFD reached out as it was gearing up to begin this year’s assessments.

According to a June 19 memo submitted to U.S. District Court, JXN Water will provide on-call support to help the department with hydrant issues during fires.

During regular business hours, the department can continue to call their former water maintenance contracts in those cases. After hours, they’re asked to contact JXN Water’s call center.

Wachs, meanwhile, will be responsible for all inspecting duties, including performing flow tests, checking for leaks, and checking for hydrant accessibility.

The contractor also will tag inoperable hydrants and collect information on the devices to be put in a database for future use.

Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin said firefighters will eventually be able to access that database from the field, which could aid in determining whether a hydrant is working.

“Touch the hydrant they’re looking at on the map, see what pressure it’s operating at, the last time it was inspected,” he said. “Every hydrant will be on there.”

The memo was sent to JFD the same day as a house fire on Carver Street. Firefighters learned the plug there was dry after arriving on the scene.

Responders were able to contain and extinguish the blaze using the water they had on their trucks.

“It really didn’t affect them as much as far as them having the hydrant not working,” Armon said. “By the time they got a hydrant they knew was working, they didn’t even charge it.”

Carver Street incident report (WLBT)

While the fire was quickly contained, firefighters say better communications with the third-party could have meant knowing about the dry hydrant before trucks headed out.

“Unless we have some type of notification or something that prompts us to think that it’s not operable, then we’ve got to assume that it is operable,” Armon said.

Henifin was appointed ITPM as part of a court order taking over the water system in November.

As part of the order, Henifin was given full control of the city’s water infrastructure, water billing system, and water department employees.

Henifin formed JXN Water to help manage the system and has since contracted out many of the jobs previously performed by the city in-house.

At a hearing in U.S. District Court last week, JFD told Judge Henry Wingate they’ve struggled to reach Henifin since he took over, pointing to emails the third-party manager didn’t respond to for days.

One of those emails was from District Chief Roderick Wilson, JFD’s water safety officer. It was sent on April 6, the Thursday before the Easter holiday weekend.

“I am contacting you to verify if [your] company is going to take over the flowing and testing of the city’s fire hydrants,” the email read.

Wilson, who just recently took over as water safety officer, followed up in an April 12 email, saying he had yet to receive a response.

JXN Water Chief Operating Officer Jordan Hillman responded that same day, saying a contractor had been hired, and that she would be happy to set up a meeting to discuss details.

Court documents show that meeting was held on April 14.

Henifin told Wingate he didn’t respond to Wilson’s email immediately, in part, because it was not marked “urgent.”

“There’s a lot of people I haven’t responded to within a week,” he said. “This has been a pretty quick response.”

JFD also pointed to a June 2 email from Chief Willie Owens that JXN Water did not reply to until June 16. Owens also asked for more details about hydrant inspections.

Again, Henifin told Wingate nothing in the email was marked urgent, and that he responded in the better part of two weeks.

Armon said the department is frustrated with the disconnect.

“When Public Works had the water system and the Jackson Fire Department worked in conjunction with them if we had an issue... then we only had to contact the mayor,” Armon said. “And then the mayor can give instructions because he has authority over Public Works.”

“We don’t have anyone that we can contact directly that has the authority to implement any policies that would help us,” he said.

