Jackson City Council urges mayor to issue RFP for new long-term trash contract

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some Jackson City Council members say it’s time for the mayor to start looking for a new contractor to pick up solid waste.

In June, council members narrowly passed a resolution asking Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba to issue a new request for proposals for a long-term waste-hauling contract.

And at its meeting on July 18, council members again urged the mayor to begin the RFP process.

Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote says a new RFP is needed to prevent “another long, drawn-out negotiation come March.”

In April, residential trash collections in the capital city were suspended after the council refused to approve a long-term contract with Richard’s Disposal.

The council ultimately agreed to keep the firm on for one year, with the contract expected to expire on March 31, 2024.

“I continue to get comments from folks in my ward [who] say we need to do everything we can to avoid the issue we had last April,” Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley said. “Right now, I’m not hearing anything regarding an RFP.”

Cities typically issue RFPs when seeking proposals for professional services, such as solid waste collection.

The RFP process can take months from start to finish, from the time the RFP is issued to the time applications are received and reviewed.

The council previously rejected awarding a long-term contract to Richard’s, despite the firm receiving the highest overall scores during the evaluation process.

Lumumba was not at Tuesday’s meeting and Chief of Staff Safiya Omari declined to speak on the matter.

