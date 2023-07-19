Guy Fieri’s first restaurant in Mississippi is now open

Burger Battle
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUNICA, Miss. (WLBT) - Flavortown is open for business in Mississippi!

On Wednesday, Horseshoe Tunica announced the opening of Guy Fieri’s Tunica Kitchen + Bar.

This is Guy Fieri’s first restaurant in Mississippi.

“Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner; the new restaurant will deliver a one-of-a-kind experience that combines bold flavors, vibrant ambiance, exceptional service, and an immersive gaming atmosphere,” a press release stated.

“We are excited to open Guy Fieri’s Tunica Kitchen + Bar at Horseshoe Tunica for our guests,” said Derrick Madison, SVP & General Manager of Horseshoe Tunica. “This is not just another restaurant; it’s a place where guests can come together to enjoy incredible food, fantastic drinks, and an all-around experience that’s second to none.”

Guy Fieri’s Tunica Kitchen + Bar spans over 5,000 square feet and seats up to 224 throughout the bar and dining areas.

The 224-seat restaurant will be located on the main casino floor across from the World Series of Poker Room.

Guy Fieri’s Tunica Kitchen + Bar will be open Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. – midnight.

