Former FBS long snapper commits to Jackson State football

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Head coach T.C. Taylor continues to reload the JSU Tigers roster with FBS Division 1 talent.

Coach Taylor has already added a plethora of highly-coveted players, including - but not limited to - Virginia Tech transfer quarterback Jason Brown, Oregon transfer wide receiver Seven McGee, Louisiana transfer and former Ridgeland High School standout Zy McDonald, USC offensive lineman Maximus Gibbs, and LSU transfer linebacker Phillip Webb.

Wednesday, former Marshall long snapper Hunter Burns announced his commitment to join Jackson State.

Beyond blessed to announce that I will be committing to Thee Jackson State! @Coach_Hammock @CoachTaylor010 pic.twitter.com/iQFGvEn8zH — Hunter Burns (@hunterburns50) July 19, 2023

Burns, who spent last season as a member of the Thundering Herd as a redshirt freshman, will join the Tigers as a freshman for the 2023 season and will have at least four more years of eligibility.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.