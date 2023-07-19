Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

First Alert Forecast:

Heat Alerts today
Heat Alerts today(WLBT)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dangerous heat and humidity continue through Thursday, with not as hot weather expected Friday.  The weekend will bring us much relief, but there will also be a few showers and thunderstorms with it.  Overnight temperatures tonight in the 70s will rebound into the upper 90s on Thursday and middle 90s Friday.  It will feel closer to 110 degrees in the afternoon and evening and even a little hotter in some cases.  High pressure is bringing intense heat to much of the country and that will shift eastward and break up a little later this week.  While we are not expecting much in the way of any rain this week, there will be a better chance for showers and thunderstorms toward Saturday and Sunday; and this will knock the highs down closer to 90 degrees this weekend with lows in the 70s.  A cool front will drop southward across our area Saturday bringing a cool-down and a slightly higher chance for showers and thunderstorms.  Sunday will be slightly drier with only a few showers or thunderstorms possible.  The severe threat this weekend appears very low for the time-being.  The average high is 92 and the average low is 72 this time of year.  Sunrise is 6:07am and the sunset is 8:06pm.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
FILE - The company said an employee conducting sanitation operations died of injuries sustained...
16-year-old dies in accident at Mississippi poultry plant
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration...
Las Vegas police search home in connection to Tupac Shakur’s killing
Court document alleges link between federal cases involving former Hinds sheriff and ex-JPD officer
U.S. 80 Walmart evacuated after employees spotted smoke.
Highway 18 Walmart reopens after temporary evacuation Tuesday

Latest News

Heat Alerts today
First Alert Forecast: excessive heat continues through late week; relief to arrive into the weekend
Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings issued for Wednesday.
Excessive Heat is Back Today
Elise's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Forecast ahead
First Alert Forecast: