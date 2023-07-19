First Alert Forecast: excessive heat continues through late week; relief to arrive into the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Excessively hot and humid conditions are expected across central Mississippi this afternoon. High temperatures are forecast to reach the middle to upper 90s with heat index values up to 105 to possibly 115 in some cases. An Excessive Heat Warning and a Heat Advisory continues for the area until 9 PM this evening. Our weather will stay muggy overnight with low temperatures down in the 70s.

THURSDAY: Thursday will almost be a repeat as upper-level ridging dominates overhead. Temperatures will quickly warm and top out well in 90s with peak heat indices back in the triple digits. Heat related illnesses are possible under these conditions with prolonged outdoor activity. Remember to take breaks indoors, drink plenty of water, and check the backseat.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We will finally see much needed changes heading into the weekend as the ridge breaks down and a front drops in from the north. The heat will back off by this time with highs right around 90 degrees, which is a lot closer to average. A better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms are also expected with this nearing front. Near normal highs will stick around into our next work week in the lower to middle 90s.

