Mothers of Murdered Sons

Excessive Heat is Back Today

Elise’s Forecast
Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings issued for Wednesday.
Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings issued for Wednesday.(WLBT)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another hot and muggy day is on tap for central and southern MS, with excessive heat warnings in effect for nearly all of us today. Highs will be in the upper 90s, with little to no chance for rain, and humidity making it feel more like 110+ degrees for most of us. More of the same for your Thursday!

The good news is, by Friday we see a shift in the pattern. It will still be hot, but rain chances become more likely (especially in the evening/overnight) as a cold front approaches the area. This will push its way through on Saturday leaving us MUCH more comfortable than it found us. A few of the storms could be strong to even severe as this system moves through. Highs for the weekend will be in the upper 80s and low 90s (heart eyes).

For the start of the next work week we are back to a more “normal” summertime pattern. Highs will be in the low 90s and there will be a chance for showers and storms in the afternoons. Of course, as always, the humidity will still keep us feeling warmer - just not as unbearable as this week.

