Mothers of Murdered Sons

Authorities issue Amber Alert for 11-month-old in Texas

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Police in Tyler, Texas, have asked for the public’s help with finding a baby who has not been surrendered by his mother to the custody of Child Protective Services.

Officials said the Tyler Police Department received a report on July 14 at 1:30 p.m. from Child Protective Services stating they were to take 11-month-old Jamar Ross into custody from a West Mims Street residence.

The child was not at the residence and is now believed to be in the custody of his 26-year-old mother, Tarhondia Jackson, according to Tyler police.

A Smith County judge has issued an Amber Alert for the missing child.

Authorities say the child is 2 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 45 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes.

Jackson is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert can call Tyler police at 903-531-1000.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

