Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

17-year-old charged with shooting 13-year-old in Gautier

The shooting occurred in the 1800 block of Springridge Road in Gautier.
The shooting occurred in the 1800 block of Springridge Road in Gautier.(MGN)
By L.A. Clark
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday, Gautier Police responded to reports of a 13-year-old gunshot victim at the Ocean Springs Hospital.

Investigators learned the shooting occurred in the 1800 block of Springridge Road in Gautier.

The 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say the victim is being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Gautier Police at 228-497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
FILE - The company said an employee conducting sanitation operations died of injuries sustained...
16-year-old dies in accident at Mississippi poultry plant
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration...
Las Vegas police search home in connection to Tupac Shakur’s killing
Court document alleges link between federal cases involving former Hinds sheriff and ex-JPD officer
U.S. 80 Walmart evacuated after employees spotted smoke.
Highway 18 Walmart reopens after temporary evacuation Tuesday

Latest News

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Hattiesburg teen selected as Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi for 2024
Hattiesburg teen selected as Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi for 2024
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
From left to right: Omari Smith and Kemari Smith
Mississippi inmate ejected from vehicle, airlifted to Jackson hospital after escape