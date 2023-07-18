Things To Know Tuesday, July 18

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. 3 On Your Side Investigates: Allegations of child abuse at a Florence daycare

An employee at a Florence daycare is being accused of abusing children - and parents say they aren’t happy with how it was handled by management. Nearly a dozen parents are angry and emotional over alleged abuse at Florence First Daycare, claiming not enough action was taken by the daycare to protect their children. “It changed some of these children and they don’t know who to trust,” former employee of the Florence First Daycare, Angela Donald, said. Security camera footage from the Florence First Daycare on Highway 49 shows children being grabbed, pushed, and more, by a teacher.

2. 2 arrested after dogs found dead and alive on Mississippi properties

2 arrested after dogs found dead and alive on multiple Mississippi properties (Newton County Sheriff's Department)

Two people have been arrested after multiple dogs were found both dead and alive across two properties in Mississippi. According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Department, last Monday, deputies responded to a call on Pine Bluff Road in Newton County in reference to a call regarding animal neglect. Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found multiple dogs abandoned in cages, tied to trees and running loose. Deputies also found “numerous amounts” of deceased dogs on the property. According to the sheriff’s department, the dogs had not been fed or watered in some time.

3. Espy tapped for federal export-import bank advisory board role

A familiar face has been tapped to chair an international agricultural development organization working to ensuring people across the globe have plenty to eat. (Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

A Madison County attorney has been tapped to serve on a federal bank’s advisory board, citing his expertise in agriculture. Last week, Mike Espy was appointed to the advisory board for the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM). In his role, Espy will help advise the bank president and board of directors in determining whether to finance businesses seeking to export agricultural products overseas. Espy, a former U.S. representative and Secretary of Agriculture under President Bill Clinton, says the appointment offers him another way to serve the nation. “The only way we can continue to have a great economy is to export our goods and commodities,” he said. Espy says the bank plays a major role in contributing to the nation’s farming economy, helping to keep prices strong and to provide funding for businesses that likely otherwise could not get it.

