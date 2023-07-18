Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Teachers, educators can get Sam’s Club memberships for $20 – here’s how to get yours

The company logo of Sam's Club is seen on the facade of a store in Concord, N.H., Friday, Feb....
The company logo of Sam's Club is seen on the facade of a store in Concord, N.H., Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.(Charles Krupa | AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Sam’s Club is offering a big discount for teachers for a limited time.

Now through Aug. 15, teachers across the U.S. can sign up for a Sam’s Club membership for just $20 – a 60% discount.

The discount is applicable for state-licensed/certified classroom teachers, principals, school employees and college professors.

You can redeem the offer online or in person at Sam’s Club stores.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A small herd of cattle caused a fatal accident and traffic delays on I-59 and US-11 Monday...
Cows involved in fatal accident on I-59, Hattiesburg
3 On Your Side Investigates: Allegations of child abuse at a Florence daycare
3 On Your Side Investigates: Allegations of child abuse at a Florence daycare
Mississippi man accused of killing his mother, whose body was found in burned trailer
Biloxi Police say they tracked down the person who triggered a search Saturday night near the...
UPDATE: Biloxi Police found Saturday’s suspected drowning victim on land, and they’re fine
2 arrested after dogs found dead and alive on multiple Mississippi properties
2 arrested after dogs found dead and alive on Mississippi properties

Latest News

SEC commissioner honors beloved MSU Coach Mike Leach during media day
In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a...
Trump’s classified documents case set for first pretrial conference hearing before Judge Cannon
FILE - President Joe Biden and Israel's President Isaac Herzog talk during a meeting in the...
Israel’s Herzog tells Biden Israel’s democracy remains sound amid US concerns over judicial overhaul
An Australian sailor and his dog were rescued by a Mexican tuna boat after three months at sea.
Man who was adrift 3 months in Pacific with dog ‘grateful’ to be alive
Jaime Christine Major is accused of taking fries from the trash and putting them in the fry...
Fast-food restaurant worker accused of serving fries from trash to customers