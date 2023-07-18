Staying Hot and Muggy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hot and muggy remains the story for central and southern MS this week, with highs expected to stay in the upper 90s through Thursday.

Of course, it will feel hotter every afternoon. Today we have heat advisories in effect for all areas, with peak “feels like” numbers ranging from 105-110 degrees. By Wednesday afternoon some areas, especially those west of I-55 could be feeling more like 110-115 degrees! Certainly a week to remember and practice heat safety.

The good news is, it won’t last too long. By the weekend, a cold front pushes our way bringing relief in the way of rain and cooler temps! By Saturday we could see highs as much as 10 degrees cooler than where they will be today through Thursday.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.