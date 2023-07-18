Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Staying Hot and Muggy

Elise’s Forecast
It will feel more like 105-110 degrees every day through the end of the week.
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hot and muggy remains the story for central and southern MS this week, with highs expected to stay in the upper 90s through Thursday.

Of course, it will feel hotter every afternoon. Today we have heat advisories in effect for all areas, with peak “feels like” numbers ranging from 105-110 degrees. By Wednesday afternoon some areas, especially those west of I-55 could be feeling more like 110-115 degrees! Certainly a week to remember and practice heat safety.

The good news is, it won’t last too long. By the weekend, a cold front pushes our way bringing relief in the way of rain and cooler temps! By Saturday we could see highs as much as 10 degrees cooler than where they will be today through Thursday.

