Residents ask for action and accountability at town hall meeting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents didn’t hold back on asking tough questions at a Jackson town hall meeting on Monday night.

They are seeking action and accountability from leaders in the city and county. The Let’s Talk About Healing Jackson Town Hall took place at New Vineyard Church.

Representatives from the city, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, District Attorney Jody Owens, and Interim Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade answered questions regarding the treatment of the mentally ill, the homeless population, crime, and the conduct of officers.

There were also inquiries about cleaning up the city, repairing infrastructure, and addressing crime. Chief Wade emphasized that the city must confront violent crimes, and he desires the involvement of suitable officers in combating the issue.

He stated, “We want to ensure that we are recruiting the right people to make these important decisions. We want individuals who can make good, sound decisions when interacting with members of our community. As stated in this meeting, we seek officers who do not violate people’s constitutional rights, civil rights, human rights, and equal rights. We want them to make fair and sound decisions when engaging with our law-abiding citizens here in the City of Jackson.”

Furthermore, Wade added, “What’s important to me is dealing with violent crimes. Attacking murders, robberies, and carjackings, that impact, directly and indirectly, every citizen here in the City of Jackson because it’s impacting their quality of life and it’s impacting economic development here in the City of Jackson. So we have to attack violent crime.”

Wade mentioned that his department is collaborating with colleges and universities to ensure they find the right individuals to work with the Jackson Police. He also acknowledged that constructive and honest feedback like this is necessary for bringing about change.

