Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Rescuers find child who drowned in Jackson County lake

Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge says the drowning happened near 10501 Presley's...
Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge says the drowning happened near 10501 Presley's Outing Road in Jackson County, not too far from the Mississippi-Alabama state line.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Department confirms that a toddler was found in Goodes Mill Lake Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge says the drowning happened near 10501 Presleys Outing Road in Jackson County, not too far from the Mississippi-Alabama state line. We’re told the address is an RV and recreational park.

Rescuers have been desperately searching for the child for hours.

Information is extremely limited at this time. We will update with more information as we receive it.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A small herd of cattle caused a fatal accident and traffic delays on I-59 and US-11 Monday...
Cows involved in fatal accident on I-59, Hattiesburg
3 On Your Side Investigates: Allegations of child abuse at a Florence daycare
3 On Your Side Investigates: Allegations of child abuse at a Florence daycare
Mississippi man accused of killing his mother, whose body was found in burned trailer
Court document alleges link between federal cases involving former Hinds sheriff and ex-JPD officer
2 arrested after dogs found dead and alive on multiple Mississippi properties
2 arrested after dogs found dead and alive on Mississippi properties

Latest News

SEC commissioner honors beloved MSU Coach Mike Leach during media day
WLBT at 5p
O.B. Curtis Plant entrance
47 positions filled at treatment plants since contractor took over operations earlier this year
Carlee Russell
‘We will not be bullied’: Carlee Russell’s mother releases statement