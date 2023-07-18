MPD seeks information about shooting of woman, child Monday night

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman and her small child. It happened about 9 p.m. Monday at 20th Street and State Boulevard.

Responding officers discovered the injured were taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. MPD said they were later transferred to Jackson.

Detective Chanetta Stevens said the Meridian Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division and Gang Unit processed the scene for evidence.

Stevens asked anyone who has information about this shooting to contact the Meridian Police Department (CID/Gang Unit) or call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Editor’s note: The Meridian Police Department updated news releases and changed the location information of the shooting a couple of times. The latest update appears in the story above.

