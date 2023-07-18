Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

MPD seeks information about shooting of woman, child Monday night

Meridian Police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman and her small child.
Meridian Police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman and her small child.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman and her small child. It happened about 9 p.m. Monday at 20th Street and State Boulevard.

Responding officers discovered the injured were taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. MPD said they were later transferred to Jackson.

Detective Chanetta Stevens said the Meridian Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division and Gang Unit processed the scene for evidence.

Stevens asked anyone who has information about this shooting to contact the Meridian Police Department (CID/Gang Unit) or call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Editor’s note: The Meridian Police Department updated news releases and changed the location information of the shooting a couple of times. The latest update appears in the story above.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A small herd of cattle caused a fatal accident and traffic delays on I-59 and US-11 Monday...
Cows involved in fatal accident on I-59, Hattiesburg
3 On Your Side Investigates: Allegations of child abuse at a Florence daycare
3 On Your Side Investigates: Allegations of child abuse at a Florence daycare
Mississippi man accused of killing his mother, whose body was found in burned trailer
Biloxi Police say they tracked down the person who triggered a search Saturday night near the...
UPDATE: Biloxi Police found Saturday’s suspected drowning victim on land, and they’re fine
2 arrested after dogs found dead and alive on multiple Mississippi properties
2 arrested after dogs found dead and alive on Mississippi properties

Latest News

SEC commissioner honors beloved MSU Coach Mike Leach during media day
The Jackson City Council has approved an ordinance restricting fireworks usage in the capital...
‘Creates balance’: New ordinance limits fireworks in the capital city
Khalid Wood tapped to take over as Jackson Public Works Director.
Jackson taps U.S. Navy veteran to serve as next public works director
Inside Northpark Mall on opening day in 1984
FROM THE VAULT: First malls offer new shopping options
FROM THE VAULT: First malls offer new shopping options
FROM THE VAULT: First malls offer new shopping options