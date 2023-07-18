Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Man given 16 years in prison for owning and trying to make child porn in Brandon

Man given 16 years in prison for owning and trying to make child porn in Brandon
Man given 16 years in prison for owning and trying to make child porn in Brandon(Madison County Detention Center)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been sentenced to spend 195 months in federal prison after attempting to make, and owning, child pornography in Brandon, Mississippi.

In addition to his term of imprisonment, Michael Patton, 36, was ordered to pay $30,000 in court assessments.

He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

According to court records, on June 29, 2021, agents with the Jackson FBI received information that Patton was producing images of child pornography in Brandon. 

On March 4, 2022, FBI agents arrested Patton and found several images of child porn on his cellphone.  

He had actively been uploading and sharing images of child pornography on the internet to receive more images.  

Patton was indicted by a federal grand jury on June 22, 2022.

He pled guilty on March 13, 2023, to attempted production of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A small herd of cattle caused a fatal accident and traffic delays on I-59 and US-11 Monday...
Cows involved in fatal accident on I-59, Hattiesburg
3 On Your Side Investigates: Allegations of child abuse at a Florence daycare
3 On Your Side Investigates: Allegations of child abuse at a Florence daycare
Court document alleges link between federal cases involving former Hinds sheriff and ex-JPD officer
2 arrested after dogs found dead and alive on multiple Mississippi properties
2 arrested after dogs found dead and alive on Mississippi properties
Mississippi man accused of killing his mother, whose body was found in burned trailer

Latest News

JFD
Jackson Fire Dept. voices frustration with third-party manager
SEC commissioner honors beloved MSU Coach Mike Leach during media day
Jackson Fire Dept. voices frustration with third-party manager
WLBT at 5p - clipped version