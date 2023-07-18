Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Las Vegas police search home in connection to Tupac Shakur’s killing

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)
By Cody Lee
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Tuesday that a search warrant was served at a home in connection to the death of rapper Tupac Shakur.

On July 17, police made entry into a home in Henderson. The specific location was not released, and no other details have been made public.

The multi-platinum recording artist was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Sept. 7, 1996. The vehicle he was in had been stopped at a red light in Las Vegas when it happened.

Shot multiple times, the rapper was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died a week later.

Nevada does not have a statute of limitations for prosecuting homicide cases.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

