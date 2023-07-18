Jackson taps U.S. Navy veteran to serve as next public works director

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A U.S. Navy veteran has been tapped to take over as Jackson’s next public works director.

On Tuesday, Chief Administrative Officer Louis Wright announced that Khalid Wood would be taking over as the director of the Public Works Department.

Wood started on Tuesday. He must be confirmed by the city council within 90 days. He will replace Robert Lee, who was serving in the role until a permanent director could be found.

“It was a pleasure to serve the United States and I want to serve Jackson,” he said. “I’ll give everything I’ve got to improve the quality of life of the citizens here and that’s my No. 1 objective.”

Wood is a native of Birmingham, Alabama. He has a civil engineering degree from Tennessee State University.

He served nearly two decades in the U.S. Navy and worked in various capacities in public works while in the service, Wright said.

“He comes to us with a tremendous amount of experience. He has recently moved into the Jackson area to be closer to his wife’s parents,” he said.

Wood is the sixth person to take the helm of the department since 2020. That’s when Robert Miller stepped down from the position. He was replaced by Charles Williams, who was subsequently replaced by Marlin King, Jordan Hillman, and Lee.

He is set to inherit a significantly smaller department. Jackson’s water system was placed under a federal receiver in November. Recently, the council approved placing the sewer system under that same receiver.

