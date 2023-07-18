Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Jackson Co. first responders search for small child in possible drowning

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Crews are searching the water after reports of a possible drowning in Jackson County Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge says the scene is near 10501 Presleys Outing Road in Jackson County, not too far from the Mississippi-Alabama state line. We’re told the address is an RV and recreational park.

Etheridge confirms crews are searching for a small child. First responders are on scene.

Jackson County Marine Patrol has boats in the water as of 1 p.m.

WLOX has crews at the scene.

Information is extremely limited at this time. We will update with more information as we receive it.

