Highway 18 Walmart reopens after temporary evacuation Tuesday

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson Walmart has reopened after being temporarily evacuated Tuesday morning.

The evacuation occurred at the Walmart on Highway 18 after smoke was spotted there.

The smoke was the result of an electrical issue, according to the Jackson Fire Department.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said the evacuation occurred shortly after 9 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

