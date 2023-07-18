Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

First Alert Forecast: hot and dry this week; rain chances return into the weekend

Forecast ahead
Forecast ahead(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Another steamy afternoon is on tap with forecast high temperatures in the middle to upper 90s. With heat index values as high as 105 to 110, make sure to use caution when spending time outdoors today. A Heat Advisory remains in effect for all central Mississippi until 8 PM for the threat of heat stress. Our weather will stay warm and humid into tonight with lows down in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: A rinse and repeat weather pattern will continue for Wednesday as upper-level ridging dominates overhead. This will keep the chance for rain slim to none and temperatures above average. Expect highs to climb back to the middle to upper 90s tomorrow afternoon with it feeling more like the 100s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We won’t see many changes for the rest of the work week before a pattern shift emerges this upcoming weekend. The strong ridge will start to break down as a front nears to the north. Not only will the hack back off during this time, but better chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms will also be possible.

