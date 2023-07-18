Espy tapped for federal export-import bank advisory board role

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - A Madison County attorney has been tapped to serve on a federal bank’s advisory board, citing his expertise in agriculture.

Last week, Mike Espy was appointed to the advisory board for the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM).

In his role, Espy will help advise the bank president and board of directors in determining whether to finance businesses seeking to export agricultural products overseas.

Espy, a former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture under President Bill Clinton, says the appointment offers him another way to serve the nation.

“The only way we can continue to have a great economy is to export our goods and commodities,” he said.

Espy said the bank plays a major role in contributing to the nation’s farming economy, saying exporting goods is required to keep agricultural prices strong.

“We’re the best producer of agricultural commodities, but U.S. domestic consumption is only one-third of what farmers can grow,” he said. “We have to export two-thirds or prices would be in the Dumpster.”

EXIM provides funding to businesses that cannot receive funding from other institutions, its website states.

The committee has 17 members who are mandated to meet quarterly under the terms of EXIM’s Congressional charter.

Appointments are for one year and are unpaid.

Espy also is chair of the board of directors for Cultivating New Frontiers in Agriculture, a nonprofit that works to implement “sustainable, enterprise-based agricultural initiatives” in countries across the globe.

