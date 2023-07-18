Dam breach at Archusa similar to one 25 years ago

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The dam at Archusa Creek Water Park in Quitman breached near the emergency spillway Sunday releasing a majority of the water in the reservoir.

Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp told News 11 Monday that the earthen dam is constructed as a simple embankment of well-compacted earth. The breach appears to have started around the end of the concrete emergency spillway. The dirt gave way as it was eroded by water. Sheriff Kemp says he started receiving reports of the dam breach around 7pm Sunday.

Kemp said the same thing happened in the same location approximately 25 years ago. Repairs could take up to a year or longer.

Clarke County Emergency Management said Sunday night the breach was about 100 feet wide and no danger was expected for residents.

Pat Harrison Waterway District will be working to fix the dam. Archusa Creek Water Park will remain closed indefinitely to day use, swimming, and boating. Cabins, campsites, and the lodge hall are not affected by the closure.

Drone footage of Archusa after the breach nearly emptied it.

Video submitted by Chad Daniels.

Video submitted by Scott Davis.

