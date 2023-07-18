Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Dam breach at Archusa similar to one 25 years ago

Picture overlooking the dam breach at Archusa Water Park with the city of Quitman, MS in the...
Picture overlooking the dam breach at Archusa Water Park with the city of Quitman, MS in the background.(Scott Davis)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The dam at Archusa Creek Water Park in Quitman breached near the emergency spillway Sunday releasing a majority of the water in the reservoir.

Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp told News 11 Monday that the earthen dam is constructed as a simple embankment of well-compacted earth. The breach appears to have started around the end of the concrete emergency spillway. The dirt gave way as it was eroded by water. Sheriff Kemp says he started receiving reports of the dam breach around 7pm Sunday.

Kemp said the same thing happened in the same location approximately 25 years ago. Repairs could take up to a year or longer.

Clarke County Emergency Management said Sunday night the breach was about 100 feet wide and no danger was expected for residents.

Pat Harrison Waterway District will be working to fix the dam. Archusa Creek Water Park will remain closed indefinitely to day use, swimming, and boating. Cabins, campsites, and the lodge hall are not affected by the closure.

Drone footage of Archusa after the breach nearly emptied it.

Video submitted by Chad Daniels.

Video submitted by Scott Davis.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A small herd of cattle caused a fatal accident and traffic delays on I-59 and US-11 Monday...
Cows involved in fatal accident on I-59, Hattiesburg
3 On Your Side Investigates: Allegations of child abuse at a Florence daycare
3 On Your Side Investigates: Allegations of child abuse at a Florence daycare
Mississippi man accused of killing his mother, whose body was found in burned trailer
Biloxi Police say they tracked down the person who triggered a search Saturday night near the...
UPDATE: Biloxi Police found Saturday’s suspected drowning victim on land, and they’re fine
2 arrested after dogs found dead and alive on multiple Mississippi properties
2 arrested after dogs found dead and alive on Mississippi properties

Latest News

SEC commissioner honors beloved MSU Coach Mike Leach during media day
Khalid Wood tapped to take over as Jackson Public Works Director.
Jackson taps U.S. Navy veteran to serve as next public works director
Inside Northpark Mall on opening day in 1984
FROM THE VAULT: First malls offer new shopping options
FROM THE VAULT: First malls offer new shopping options
FROM THE VAULT: First malls offer new shopping options
U.S. 80 Walmart evacuated after employees spotted smoke.
Highway 18 Walmart reopens after temporary evacuation Tuesday