‘Creates balance’: New ordinance limits fireworks in the capital city

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Shooting off fireworks in the capital city could soon cost you if it’s not around a holiday.

On Tuesday, the Jackson City Council approved an ordinance restricting the use of fireworks to certain hours on national holidays and the days immediately preceding and succeeding them.

The measure was approved on a 5-1 vote and will go into effect in 30 days. Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley was the lone opponent.

Ward 4 Councilman Brian Grizzell authored the measure in response to the number of complaints he received on the Fourth of July. He said constituents called him as early as 3 in the morning to tell him firecrackers, bottle rockets, and other fireworks were still going off.

“When I was coming up, we could rely on adults to reel their children in - nine o’clock, shut off. Ten o’clock, shut off,” he said. “We’re at a point where we can no longer depend on our adults - our parents - to reel them in because they’re out there popping fireworks at 3 a.m. also.”

Grizzell said he looked at ordinances in other cities and said he doesn’t want to ban the items outright. “It doesn’t impact the quality of life negatively. It also creates balance,” he said. “It’s a good win for everyone.”

Among provisions, fireworks may be used between the hours of 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. on most federal holidays, the day before and the day after them. Holidays listed in the ordinance include Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans’ Day, and Christmas.

Fireworks also can be used on New Year’s Day between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., and between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. the day before and after.

The ordinance prohibits launching fireworks in the directions of people, animals, or vehicles and using them within 300 feet of railroad depots, warehouses, hospitals, or where fireworks are sold; or using them on public property without the organization’s consent.

Use of fireworks also is prohibited for people under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances or for those under the age of 16 without parent, guardian, or custodial supervision.

Violators can face between $500 and $1,000 in fines and up to 60 days in jail.

Deputy City Attorney Justin Powell told the council it might want to consider speaking with the Jackson Police Department prior to passing the measure because of the penalties associated with it.

Council President Aaron Banks said he would schedule a Public Safety Committee meeting to meet with JPD after its passage.

Hartley said he wasn’t necessarily opposed to the ordinance but didn’t support passing it without holding a public hearing.

The council voted to suspend the rules to approve the ordinance at its July 18 meeting. Typically, an ordinance is introduced at one meeting and a hearing is held at a subsequent meeting prior to its adoption.

“I have some general concerns when we start suspending the rules and want to make sure we go through the right process to make sure the public is aware of everything we’re doing here,” Hartley said. “That’s going to reflect in my vote.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.