47 positions filled at treatment plants since contractor took over operations earlier this year

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nearly a year after WLBT learned Jackson’s water treatment plants were in danger of shutting down due to staffing shortages, the city’s third-party water manager says more than 47 workers have been added.

In a news release Monday, Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin says Jacobs Solutions has added 47 employees at Jackson’s O.B. Curtis and J.H. Fewell Water Treatment Plants, including operators, mechanics, technicians, and support personnel.

“When Jacobs arrived onsite, the plants were not adequately staffed to operate and maintain the water treatment system,” a news release from JXN Water states. “Jacobs hired 47 individuals, including licensed operators, and brought their pay and benefits up to industry benchmarks.”

The news comes nearly eight months after Henifin was tapped to take control of Jackson’s water system, which came as part of a federal court order placing the system in receivership.

It also comes 11 months after a 3 On Your Side Investigation revealed crisis-level staffing shortages at both of the city’s surface water treatment facilities.

Jacobs was hired earlier this year to operate the city’s treatment plants, wells, and booster stations.

“We currently have vacancies in project management, operations, and maintenance,” said Tepricka Morgan, operational communications and community engagement lead for the company in Jackson. “Additionally, we need a licensed electrician and an instruments and controls technician.”

She said anyone interested in those roles can visit Jacobs’ career page for more information.

In all, the website lists seven openings, including three in Jackson and four in Ridgeland.

Jacob Solutions job openings (Special to WLBT)

Meanwhile, operators are earning 24 percent more a year on average, while total overtime has been reduced to 13 percent, or about 5.2 hours per person, over the standard 40-hour workweek, Morgan said.

Prior to Jacobs taking over, water operators were logging significant overtime. An analysis conducted by WLBT showed that between June 1 and July 25, 2022, three operators had each logged more than 200 hours of overtime.

Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote says he’s pleased with the figures. “For sure, the productivity is better. When you’re working 14-hour days you’re not as sharp. You’re probably tired when you come in the next day, too,” he said. “That’s a huge drop.”

