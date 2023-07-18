Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

47 positions filled at treatment plants since contractor took over operations earlier this year

O.B. Curtis Plant entrance
O.B. Curtis Plant entrance(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nearly a year after WLBT learned Jackson’s water treatment plants were in danger of shutting down due to staffing shortages, the city’s third-party water manager says more than 47 workers have been added.

In a news release Monday, Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin says Jacobs Solutions has added 47 employees at Jackson’s O.B. Curtis and J.H. Fewell Water Treatment Plants, including operators, mechanics, technicians, and support personnel.

“When Jacobs arrived onsite, the plants were not adequately staffed to operate and maintain the water treatment system,” a news release from JXN Water states. “Jacobs hired 47 individuals, including licensed operators, and brought their pay and benefits up to industry benchmarks.”

The news comes nearly eight months after Henifin was tapped to take control of Jackson’s water system, which came as part of a federal court order placing the system in receivership.

It also comes 11 months after a 3 On Your Side Investigation revealed crisis-level staffing shortages at both of the city’s surface water treatment facilities.

Jacobs was hired earlier this year to operate the city’s treatment plants, wells, and booster stations.

“We currently have vacancies in project management, operations, and maintenance,” said Tepricka Morgan, operational communications and community engagement lead for the company in Jackson. “Additionally, we need a licensed electrician and an instruments and controls technician.”

She said anyone interested in those roles can visit Jacobs’ career page for more information.

In all, the website lists seven openings, including three in Jackson and four in Ridgeland.

Jacob Solutions job openings
Jacob Solutions job openings(Special to WLBT)

Meanwhile, operators are earning 24 percent more a year on average, while total overtime has been reduced to 13 percent, or about 5.2 hours per person, over the standard 40-hour workweek, Morgan said.

Prior to Jacobs taking over, water operators were logging significant overtime. An analysis conducted by WLBT showed that between June 1 and July 25, 2022, three operators had each logged more than 200 hours of overtime.

Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote says he’s pleased with the figures. “For sure, the productivity is better. When you’re working 14-hour days you’re not as sharp. You’re probably tired when you come in the next day, too,” he said. “That’s a huge drop.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A small herd of cattle caused a fatal accident and traffic delays on I-59 and US-11 Monday...
Cows involved in fatal accident on I-59, Hattiesburg
3 On Your Side Investigates: Allegations of child abuse at a Florence daycare
3 On Your Side Investigates: Allegations of child abuse at a Florence daycare
Mississippi man accused of killing his mother, whose body was found in burned trailer
Court document alleges link between federal cases involving former Hinds sheriff and ex-JPD officer
2 arrested after dogs found dead and alive on multiple Mississippi properties
2 arrested after dogs found dead and alive on Mississippi properties

Latest News

SEC commissioner honors beloved MSU Coach Mike Leach during media day
WLBT at 5p
Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge says the drowning happened near 10501 Presley's...
Rescuers find child who drowned in Jackson County lake
Carlee Russell
‘We will not be bullied’: Carlee Russell’s mother releases statement