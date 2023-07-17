Vehicle engulfed in fire near Vicksburg Bridge

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A vehicle was engulfed in fire in Warren County on Sunday morning.

Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones says the driver noticed smoke coming out from their car around 8 a.m. near the Washington Street/Warrenton Road exit just before the Vicksburg Bridge.

The driver quickly pulled over and called 911, but it wasn’t much longer before their truck was fully engulfed in flames.

No one was injured.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.