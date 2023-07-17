Burger Battle
Vehicle engulfed in fire near Vicksburg Bridge

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A vehicle was engulfed in fire in Warren County on Sunday morning.

Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones says the driver noticed smoke coming out from their car around 8 a.m. near the Washington Street/Warrenton Road exit just before the Vicksburg Bridge.

The driver quickly pulled over and called 911, but it wasn’t much longer before their truck was fully engulfed in flames.

No one was injured.

