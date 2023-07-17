Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Things To Know Monday, July 17

Things To Know
Things To Know(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Girl with mysterious illness celebrates 3rd birthday at Children’s of Mississippi

Novah Rose turns 3
Novah Rose turns 3(WLBT)

Novah Rose was born with a mysterious illness, and for most of her life, her mother says she has been in and out of the hospital. But today, she was at the center of positivity as hundreds of people came out wearing smiles to celebrate her on her 3rd birthday. Dozens of motorcades and bikers flooded the streets surrounding Children’s of Mississippi to give Novah Rose the drive-thru birthday of a lifetime. “We get everybody together; the police officers, JPD, Jackson fire department, different car clubs, and family and friends coming together to celebrate her,” said Novah’s mother, Kechaunna Gaddis.

2. Councilman hosts school supply giveaway in West Jackson

We are just a month away from the start of school here in the capital city, and one city councilman is determined to ensure that every child is ready to go, especially if their parents could use some financial help. Jackson Public School children will be back behind their desks on August 7th. However, before your children take their seats, Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants to ensure that your child has everything they need for a successful school year. When the school bells ring this upcoming school year, Jackson Public School students won’t be going empty-handed. There was a gathering of dozens of parents, grandparents, and children in West Jackson to receive free school supplies before the children head back into the classroom.

3. Jackson State, T.C. Taylor land 3-star commitment from Texas QB

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)

First-year Jackson State football head coach T.C. Taylor earned a big commitment from a three-star, 6A Texas quarterback to add to his already impressive quarterback room. Coach Taylor will have to facilitate an intense QB1 battle this fall between Virginia Tech graduate transfer Jason Brown, Louisiana transfer and former Ridgeland High School phenom Zy McDonald, and Holmes Community College transfer Phillip Short heading into the 2023 season. Three-star QB Ethan Terrell out of Lewisville High School announced his commitment to Thee JSU Tigers Saturday on Twitter. He is a part of the class of 2024.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Chad McMullin
Mississippi high school coach dies at 52, reports say
Jackson man killed after hit-and-run on I-55 in Madison County
Man taken into custody after standoff in Brandon subdivision identified
Charoyd Bell
Suspect killed, victim shot in stomach during officer-involved shooting in Adams County

Latest News

American Idol auditions to take place at this year’s State Fair
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Cows involved in fatal accident on I-59, Hattiesburg
Biloxi Police say they tracked down the person who triggered a search Saturday night near the...
UPDATE: Biloxi Police found Saturday’s suspected drowning victim on land, and they’re fine
‘Move to higher ground‘: Flash flood warning issued in Clarke Co. after dam breaks
‘Move to higher ground‘: Flash flood warning issued in Clarke Co. after dam breaks