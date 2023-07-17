‘Move to higher ground‘: Flash flood warning issued in Clarke Co. after dam breaks

CLARKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning in Clarke County until 9:15 a.m. Monday after a “failure” of the dam on Archusa Creek.

The flash flood warning was issued after dam operators reported a failure of the western spillway of Archusa Creek Water Park Lake Dam.

It is causing flash flooding downstream on Archusa Creek and in bank rises along the Chickasawhay River.

If you are in low-lying areas below the Archusa Creek Water Park Lake Dam, dam operators encourage you to move to higher ground immediately.

“Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads,” the advisory warned. “Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.”

The low, earthen dam had breached at least once before, in January 1998.

