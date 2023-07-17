Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

‘Move to higher ground‘: Flash flood warning issued in Clarke Co. after dam breaks

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning in Clarke County until 9:15 a.m....
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning in Clarke County until 9:15 a.m. Monday after a “failure” of the dam on Archusa Creek.(HNN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning in Clarke County until 9:15 a.m. Monday after a “failure” of the dam on Archusa Creek.

The flash flood warning was issued after dam operators reported a failure of the western spillway of Archusa Creek Water Park Lake Dam.

It is causing flash flooding downstream on Archusa Creek and in bank rises along the Chickasawhay River.

If you are in low-lying areas below the Archusa Creek Water Park Lake Dam, dam operators encourage you to move to higher ground immediately.

“Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads,” the advisory warned. “Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.”

The low, earthen dam had breached at least once before, in January 1998.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Chad McMullin
Mississippi high school coach dies at 52, reports say
Jackson man killed after hit-and-run on I-55 in Madison County
Charoyd Bell
Suspect killed, victim shot in stomach during officer-involved shooting in Adams County
Man taken into custody after standoff in Brandon subdivision identified

Latest News

Elise's Monday Morning Forecast
Councilman hosts school supply giveaway in West Jackson
Novah Rose turns 3
Girl with mysterious illness celebrates 3rd birthday at the children’s hospital
Vehicle engulfed in fire near Vicksburg Bridge