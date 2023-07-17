Man found dead inside burning vehicle in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was found dead inside a burning vehicle in Jackson on Sunday.

A press release says officers responded to Logino and Fortification St. in reference to a vehicle fire at 3 p.m.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found a Honda Civic fully engulfed in flames in a vacant lot. When the fire receded, they discovered a male on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Authorities do not know how the victim was killed at this time.

