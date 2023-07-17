Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Man found dead inside burning vehicle in Jackson

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was found dead inside a burning vehicle in Jackson on Sunday.

A press release says officers responded to Logino and Fortification St. in reference to a vehicle fire at 3 p.m.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found a Honda Civic fully engulfed in flames in a vacant lot. When the fire receded, they discovered a male on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Authorities do not know how the victim was killed at this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad McMullin
Mississippi high school coach dies at 52, reports say
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Jackson man killed after hit-and-run on I-55 in Madison County
Amanda Perry and her six newly-adopted children
‘By any means necessary,’ Mississippi mom determined to adopt 6 siblings
James Howard
Jackson Police arrest man for statutory rape

Latest News

WLBT at 10p
Novah Rose turns 3
Girl with mysterious illness celebrates 3rd birthday at the children’s hospital
Vehicle engulfed in fire near Vicksburg Bridge
WLBT SUNDAY PM WEATHER
First Alert Forecast: