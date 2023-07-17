Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Man arrested after allegedly shooting into 2 houses, 2 vehicles in Carroll County

Sidney Taylor
Sidney Taylor(Carroll County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CARROLL CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Carroll County deputies arrested a man after he allegedly shot into two houses and two vehicles on July 16.

Deputies were dispatched to County Road 130 in the Teco area for a report of a possible residential burglary. Once they arrived, they found two houses and two vehicles shot into multiple times by a high-powered rifle.

A press release says that rocks and debris were also thrown into both houses, causing a massive amount of damage. Deputies deployed K9 Nyla to trail the scent of the suspect, who was believed to be in the woods.

Nyla then led deputies to 51-year-old Sidney Taylor’s house. Deputies took Taylor into custody, and he was booked into the Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility.

He is charged with four counts of malicious mischief, two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Judge Ronnie Hicks denied bond because of the violent nature of the crime and because Taylor was already on house arrest for drug charges in Carroll County at the time of the incident.

