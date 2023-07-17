JXN Water to continue EPA code violations until further notice

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - JXN Water will continue to violate two parts of the Corrosion Control Treatment for the Environmental Protection Agency’s Lead & Copper Rule while improvements are being made to Jackson’s water system.

The water system received the “Failure to Meet Water Quality Parameters” violation in 2018, and the “Failure to Install Corrosion Control Treatment” violation in 2020.

Both of these violations will continue for an undetermined amount of time as JXN Water and contracted company Jacobs Solutions implement improvements to the water system that are expected to bring it up to code.

In February, Jacobs was contracted by JXN Water to run the J.H. Fewell (JHF) and O.B. Curtis (OBC) water treatment plants and water system tanks, wells, and booster stations, while JXN Water retained operations and maintenance of the water distribution system, the piping, and components that carry potable water from the treatment plants to consumers.

Since late February, Jacobs has:

Restored Water Treatment capacity to the O.B Curtis (OBC) Plant through membrane repairs – Jacobs identified and repaired multiple issues with the membranes improving production. The membrane plant now has an average finished water production of more than 20 MGD stabilizing the OBC Plant to allow for completion of other critical repairs in the plant.

Improved water treatability – Jacobs provided a solution to clear the main sediment basin drain line by working with a local, onsite construction contractor. This clear line now allows for regular and efficient draining and cleaning of the three OBC sedimentation basins, a key part of the water production process.

Increased capacity and improved production stabilization - Working with the local onsite construction contractor and a local engineering firm, Jacobs oversaw the completion of ongoing repairs to Filter #24 at the J. H. Fewell water treatment plant returning the filter to service. This repair stabilizes plant operations and allows for filter maintenance while maintaining plant water production.

Hired 47 operators, mechanics, technicians, and support personnel to address understaffing – When Jacobs arrived onsite, the plants were not adequately staffed to operate and maintain the water treatment system. Jacobs hired 47 individuals which included licensed operators.

Engaged industry experts to conduct a Desktop Corrosion Control Study – Coordinating with industry experts, Jacobs is assessing corrosion control practices across the water treatment and distribution system. Improvement recommendations arising from this study will be coordinated with the Mississippi State Department of Health and the EPA for approval prior to implementation.

The improvements are not expected to interfere with the operation of the water treatment system. And, despite the violations, city leaders maintain the water is safe to drink.

If you have concerns about your water quality, contact JXN Water Customer Service at (601) 500-5200.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.