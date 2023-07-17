Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Hinds County detention officers to see major bump in pay

Raymond Detention Center
Raymond Detention Center(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Detention officers in Hinds County will soon see a major boost in pay.

On Monday, the board of supervisors approved across-the-board pay raises for detention officers, sergeants, and lieutenants.

Raises, on average, will be a little more than $4,000 and should be in effect in time for officers’ August paychecks, Sheriff Tyree Jones said.

“We direly needed a pay increase for our people,” he said. “It shows that I have the board’s support regarding some of the things that I need for detention services.”

Detention Officer pay raises
Detention Officers$30,996$35,000
Detention Sergeants$35,385$40,000
Detention Lieutenants$38,241$42,500

It is the second time detention officers have gotten a pay raise since Jones took office.

They come as the department continues to grapple with shortages.

Hinds County currently has about 80 detention officer vacancies.

Jones hopes the raises mean no more officers will be looking for other positions.

“We want to be able to keep some of the ones that we have, to keep from losing them due to better-paying jobs,” he said. “We may be able to bring some former detention officers back.”

The raises are being funded with a portion set aside for those vacant positions, meaning the county’s budget will not be impacted.

“This did not affect the sheriff’s budget, nor did it affect the taxpayers of Hinds County,” he said. “I was able to find the money within the budget and be able to allocate that money we weren’t using to provide the pay increases.”

Funding for about 50 or 60 vacant positions remains in place, Jones said.

The request was approved on a unanimous vote and after relatively little discussion.

