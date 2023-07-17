First Alert Forecast:

Burger Battle
Temperatures ahead
Temperatures ahead(WLBT)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Heat Advisories through Tuesday, at least.  Overnight temperatures tonight in the 70s will rebound into the middle and upper 90s on Tuesday and for the rest of the workweek.  It will feel closer to 110 degrees in the afternoon and evening.  High pressure is bringing intense heat to much of the country and that will shift eastward and break up a little later this week.  While we are not expecting much in the way of any rain this week, there will be a better chance for showers and thunderstorms toward Friday, Saturday and Sunday and this will knock the highs down closer to 90 degrees this weekend with lows in the 70s.  The average high is 92 and the average low is 72 this time of year.  Sunrise is 6:06am and the sunset is 8:07pm.

