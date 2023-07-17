First Alert Forecast: brutal heat, humidity expected for most of the week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: A few diurnal driven showers and thunderstorms are possible today, which could provide some relief from the heat. Afternoon temperatures are forecast to reach the middle 90s with heat indices in the 100s. A Heat Advisory continues for most of central MS until 8 PM. Temperatures will be slow to cool to the middle 70s overnight under a mostly clear sky.

TUESDAY: Tuesday’s forecast will feature more brutal heat and humidity with above normal temperatures. Highs are expected to top out in the middle to upper 90s tomorrow but should feel hotter. Peak feels like temperatures could be upwards of 110 to 115, which will increase the risk for heat related illnesses. Continue to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks from the outdoors.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Upper-level ridging is on track to hold strong overhead keeping our weather hot and dry. Middle to upper 90s for high temperatures and heat index values well in the triple digits will continue to be possible on a daily basis through late week. We should start to see pattern changes by the weekend as the heat backs off and rain/storm chances increase from an approaching front.

