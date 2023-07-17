Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Dry, Hot, and Muggy This Week

Elise’s Forecast
Hot and muggy with a few people seeing a storms.
(WLBT)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hot and muggy again today with heat index values of 105 or greater in most places. Almost all of us will stay dry, but there is a slim chance of an afternoon shower or two.

Tomorrow through the end of the week will be dry and HOT (yes, even hotter). Highs will stay in the mid and upper 90s and, of course, the mugginess will keep things feeling even warmer.  Not expecting much, if anything, in the way of afternoon showers through Thursday.

Friday and into the weekend we will see a greater coverage of rain returning to the forecast. This will happen as we transition out of the ridge of high pressure that kept us in the oven all week. High temperatures will fall back to the low 90s by the end of the weekend.

