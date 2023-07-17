Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Daphne PD: Toddler found alone, drugged and dehydrated in home drug den

Hannah Straszheim and Tyler Still
Hannah Straszheim and Tyler Still(Baldwin County Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A couple is under arrest after a toddler was rescued from a home drug den in Daphne, where the child was found alone, drugged and dehydrated, according to the Daphne Police Department.

Police said it was about 8 p.m. Saturday when patrol officers responded to Atrium Apartments on County Road 64 after a resident found an unattended and naked 2-year-old toddler lying near his front door.

Medical responders were summoned and the parents, Hannah Straszheim and Tyler Still, were located shortly after, police said.

Investigators said the toddler presented signs of heat exposure and dehydration and was transported to the emergency room where she tested positive for cocaine. 

Officers and investigators obtained a search warrant for the couple’s apartment, where they found the apartment in severe disarray and located more than 100 Oxycontin pills, some powder cocaine, drug paraphernalia and three semi-automatic handguns, all within access to the toddler’s reach, according to police.

Straszheim and Still were both arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and chemical endangerment of a child, both of which are felonies, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.

They are being held at Baldwin County Corrections, with bond set for each at $25,500, police said.

The state Department of Human Resources is involved with the future care of the child, according to a news release from the Daphne Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Chad McMullin
Mississippi high school coach dies at 52, reports say
Jackson man killed after hit-and-run on I-55 in Madison County
Man taken into custody after standoff in Brandon subdivision identified
Charoyd Bell
Suspect killed, victim shot in stomach during officer-involved shooting in Adams County

Latest News

Mississippi man accused of killing his mother, whose body was found in burned trailer
American Idol auditions to take place at this year’s State Fair
Things To Know
Things To Know Monday, July 17
A small herd of cattle caused a fatal accident and traffic delays on I-59 and US-11 Monday...
Cows involved in fatal accident on I-59, Hattiesburg