Cows involved in fatal accident on I-59, Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A small herd of cattle caused a fatal accident and traffic delays on I-59 and US-11 Monday morning.
The Hattiesburg Police Department said the accident occurred around 9:30 a.m. at mile marker 60 on I-59, near the US-11 exit, between a passenger vehicle and a semi-tractor trailer. Soon after, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported that livestock were on both roadways, causing delays on the northbound lanes of US-11 and closing the southbound lanes of I-59.
One individual died in the accident, but no other injuries have been reported.
Initially, southbound traffic on I-59 and northbound traffic on US-11 were both closed as law enforcement worked to round up the cows.
MDOT traffic cams show that traffic has returned to normal on US-11.
HPD, however, said the southbound lanes on I-59 remain closed. They said drivers traveling in that direction should plan for significant delays or make alternative travel plans until the scene is cleared.
This is still an active scene, and WDAM will update this story as more information becomes available.
