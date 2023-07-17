Court document alleges link between federal cases involving former Hinds sheriff and ex-JPD officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The federal case against former Hinds County Interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler could also be tied to another indictment against an ex-Jackson police officer, according to a motion filed Friday.

Crisler attorney John Colette filed a motion asking the federal government to turn over information on any deals it made with a confidential informant ahead of his client’s September trial.

“Based upon information and belief [a confidential informant] has been working with the government for the past two years on this case and another case (involving the transfer of a firearm [from] a JPD Officer),” Colette wrote in the Motion for Early Disclosure of Brady and/or Giglio Material.

The only federal case involving an officer charged with selling a firearm to a felon involves former JPD Officer Torrence Mayfield, whose indictment was made public one day before Crisler’s indictment was also released.

The federal grand jury charged Mayfield with selling a gun to a convicted felon.

Meanwhile, Crisler is charged with bribery and selling or disposing of ammunition to a convicted felon.

Both of those charges involve a convicted felon and informant whose name has not been released.

The U.S. Attorney has released little information about both cases, but the timeline seems to suggest the two events happened within the same week.

Investigators claim Crisler made the transfer of ammunition to the unnamed felon on October 25, 2021, while Crisler was still interim sheriff.

Two days later, federal authorities allege Mayfield sold a gun to a convicted felon.

Both men have pleaded not guilty to these charges and are awaiting trial on September 5 in separate appearances.

Colette has also petitioned the federal judge in his case to dismiss the ammunition charge against Crisler, arguing the “alleged act of giving ammunition to the confidential informant is protected under the plain text of the Second Amendment.”

Crisler remains on the ballot as a candidate for Hinds County sheriff and will face off against incumbent Sheriff Tyree Jones in next month’s primary.

