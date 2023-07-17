Councilman hosts school supply giveaway in West Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We are just a month away from the start of school here in the capital city, and one city councilman is determined to ensure that every child is ready to go, especially if their parents could use some financial help.

Jackson Public School children will be back behind their desks on August 7th. However, before your children take their seats, Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants to ensure that your child has everything they need for a successful school year.

When the school bells ring this upcoming school year, Jackson Public School students won’t be going empty-handed. There was a gathering of dozens of parents, grandparents, and children in West Jackson to receive free school supplies before the children head back into the classroom.

They were provided with the basics: a binder, some paper, pens, pencils, and crayons.

Children quickly filled their bags with everything they needed, and both parents and children described the giveaway as a blessing. They expressed gratitude for the assistance, mentioning how it helps alleviate the financial strain of buying school supplies.

“We know that right now, money is short, and times are a little difficult,” said Howard Sanders, a volunteer for Community Strong for Jackson. “But through these particular efforts, we can all work together to ensure that our children are taken care of.”

Sunday’s event isn’t the only one planned by Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes to help families in need. Volunteers encourage everyone to be on the lookout for more events before the new school year begins.

“Right now, it’s important to make sure that our children are going back with the haircuts, got fresh clothes, got the proper supplies. We don’t want the child going back into the classroom not having some kind of feel good about themselves,” Sanders said.

“Parents, make an effort to join and get your kids’ school supplies because you know they’re going to need them in less than a month,” said Detty Gaffney, a grandmother of four.

The next event will be hosted at Tougaloo College next Saturday, where another school supply giveaway will take place.

We will continue to keep you updated on the event.

