American Idol auditions to take place at this year’s State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This year’s Mississippi State Fair will have a musical focus, with not only a long list of musicians and entertainers, but also a talent competition for the chance to win a VIP Executive Producer Audition for American Idol.

“We are expecting people to travel from all over to our capital city in the hopes of making their dreams come true and we are thrilled to share such an opportunity,” said Michael Lasseter, director of the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

The fair will run Oct. 5-15, but the competition will take place starting Oct. 9.

Mississippians wishing to participate can send in a video application online. The top 40 applicants will then take to the stage at the Mississippi State Fair for two more rounds of competition before the top five are selected.

Those five will have the chance to audition directly with the executive producers of American Idol for the show’s next season.

The event will be open to ticketed fair attendees, which will be available for purchase at the Coliseum’s box office.

In addition to the talent competition, the Fair will host a large number of musical performances, including Grammy-nominated country music singer Josh Turner, Motown artists The Commodores, and Grammy-nominated Christian artist Jeremy Camp.

In addition, Mississippi comedian Rita Brent will host a comedy show, and R&B vocalist Cupid will host Line Dance with Cupid, a special dance concert. Local artists and bands will perform on the Michelob Ultra Main Stage throughout the duration of the fair.

“We always try to do something new and exciting for the State Fair,” said Andy Gipson, Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce. “There is truly something for everyone at the Mississippi State Fair.”

For more information on the musical lineup, talent competition, and this year’s Mississippi State Fair, visit msstatefair.com.

